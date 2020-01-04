Toronto group plans vigil for Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani

A Canadian Islamic organization called Mahdi Youth Society (MY Society) is promoting a vigil in Toronto for “heroes of Islam” Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraqi paramilitary chief who was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias.

Salam, insha’Allah there will be a Candlelight Vigil to Mourn the loss of the heroes of Islam, Shaheed Haj Qasem Soleimani and Shaheed Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes in front of Toronto Court House at 361 University Avenue at 6:00 P.m. on Saturday, January 4th. pic.twitter.com/KByO2vhlLZ — MY Society (@MahdiYouth) January 4, 2020

Both terrorist leaders were killed in a U.S. military air strike in Iraq on Friday.

Mahdi Youth Society announced that the vigil for Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis will take place in front of the Toronto Superior Court at 361 University Avenue at 6:00 p.m.

Reaction was mixed in the Islamic world over the news of the killings of the militia leaders, with many celebrating in jubilation for the many killings the two were behind, while many others mourned their deaths, including tens of thousands that marched in Baghdad Saturday chanting “No no America” and “No no Israel”.

The death of General Qassem Soleimani is getting mixed reaction from Iranians inside and outside the country.



I speak with human-rights lawyer Kaveh @kshahrooz, senior fellow @MLInstitute, for his analysis and his personal reaction to Soleimani's death. pic.twitter.com/MkIzRL37pj — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) January 4, 2020

While MY Society and others mourn the deaths of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, many other political experts believe the U.S. killing of the two was justified because of the terrorist killing they had orchestrated as military leaders. Human-rights lawyer Kaveh Shahrooz explained to the CBC why the U.S. ordered the air strike on the two, and why he doubts Iran will escalate the conflict with America all that much because in his estimation the regime will want to protect its wealth and stability, which a full-blown conflict with the U.S. would put in jeopardy.

MY Society, which describes itself as a Mosque, community organization and nonprofit, did not immediately respond to The Post Millennial‘s request for comment. On Twitter, MY Society states its goal as “aim[ing] to make our youth self reliant principle centered leaders so that we may build a strong Canadian Muslim Heritage.”