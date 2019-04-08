Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji pleads guilty to murdering his wife

On the eve of his trial, Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, a well-respected physician.



According to the Toronto Sun, Fric died of strangulation and blunt force trauma at the couple’s home in North York on November 30, 2016. A few days earlier on November 26, Fric had served her husband divorce papers.



The body of 40-year-old Elana Fric was found stuffed in a suitcase beside the Humber River the day after she was reported missing by her mother.



The suitcase Fric was found inside of belonged to her mother for decades.



Shamji was arrested the next day at a coffee shop in Mississauga.



The CBC reports that a two-page agreed upon statement of facts was read to the court. On the day Fric went missing, the couple got into a loud argument and the sounds of Fric screaming awoke their eldest daughter.



When the girl went to her parent’s room to see what the problem was, Shamji ordered the girl back to bed. He then packed his wife’s body in a suitcase and drove around 35 kilometres to dispose of it in the Humber River.



Before Shamji is sentenced, friends and family will be able to provide a victim impact statement. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8th.