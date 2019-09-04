Toronto police make arrest in Islington Avenue shooting

Toronto police have made an arrest in the case of a masked man’s seemingly random shooting of a 19-year-old woman in August.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the afternoon of August 18. It is alleged that a 19-year-old woman entered a residential high-rise building in the Islington Avenue and Dixon area. When she left the building, she was confronted and shot down by a masked man wielding a semi-automatic handgun. Police say the attack was completely unprovoked.

The woman sustained serious wounds to her abdomen and foot and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment after the attack. By this time, the masked suspect had fled the area.

After a thorough investigation by members of the Toronto Police Service and the assistance of community members in the area, the man was identified.

On September 3, 22-year-old Marvin Hernandez Viera of Toronto was arrested by Officers from the West Command Gun Violence Suppression Unit and 12 Major Crime Units.

His motive is yet to be revealed.

Viera now faces the following 16 charges:

Careless Storage of Firearm,

Possessing Loaded Firearm.

Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without holding a license and registration certificate.

Possess Restricted or Prohibited Firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate.

Attempted Murder.

Discharge Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

Aggravated Assault.

Disguise with Intent.

Occupy Motor Vehicle with a Firearm.

Two counts of Fail to Comply – Recognizance.

Four counts of Possession Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking.

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under.

His first court appearance is scheduled for September 4.