Toronto police ask for public’s help finding man who allegedly exposed himself on GO train

A man alleged to have publicly exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman on September 15 is still on the loose.

Toronto police say that train was travelling from Union to Downsview GO station when the man exposed himself. He is described as being in his mid-30s, with short black hair, a medium build, and being unshaven.

He was reportedly wearing a white short sleeve v-neck t-shirt, tan pants and carrying a black backpack.

He boarded the train at Union at roughly 2 p.m. and exited at Downsview GO Station 23 minutes later.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the man to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously to assist in their investigation and subsequent arrest of the alleged pervert.