Toronto police release photo of missing 15-year-old girl

Toronto Police have now released a new photo of 15-year-old Lily Constant who has been missing since November 1st.

According to Police, Lily was last seen on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 pm, wearing a red zip-up hooded sweater, black track pants and carrying a JANS sports backpack, in the area of Woodbine and Holborne avenues.

According to her mother Rebecca Marsh, Lily was last seen on Nov. 2 or 3 at an Airbnb in Scarborough.

Constant is described as 5’3″ with a slim build, blue eyes and long, straight blond hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com