Toronto Police request help finding man who threw 87-year-old woman to ground during robbery

Toronto Police have released camera images of a man who allegedly threw an 87-year-old woman to the ground during a robbery.

According to Police, the 87-year-old was walking on Brunswick Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 when she was attacked by the man and robbed.

The suspect has been described as six-feet-tall with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a dark toque, a two-toned hooded sweater, dark pants, dark shoes and was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.