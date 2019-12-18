Toronto Police request help locating missing 15-year-old

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

According to a notice from the Police, Seyed Mani Karami, 15, was last seen on Monday, December 16, 2019, at approximately 8:55 a.m., in the Don Mills Road and Godstone Road area.

The boy is described as 5’9”, 130 lbs., with a dark complexion, thin build, and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket with fur hood, black ‘Jordan’ track pants, black ‘Jordan’ long sleeve shirt, grey ‘Jordan’ shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).