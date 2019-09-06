Toronto police reveal photo of man wanted in sexual assault case

On September 6, Toronto Police Service released security footage of a man wanted in a Sexual Assault investigation.

The case is from August 12. Officers say that at around 6:44 p.m. a woman was assaulted in the Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police report that the 23-year-old woman was working at a local business when an unknown man approached her and proceeded to sexually assault her. The man was then chased away by another worker at the business.

The unknown man is described as being roughly 5’1” and 220 lbs, has a large gap between his top two front teach, and has a broad head and face.

