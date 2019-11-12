Toronto pounded with snow overnight, breaks records

Well Toronto, we hope you like snow. Because as many of you have surely noticed by now, you’ve got a lot of it!
The Toronto area was subjected to record-breaking early snowfalls that may leave commuters in a temporary daze, as sidewalks and roads have quickly become snowy in a hurry.
Monday morning saw a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada, which has since been lifted, but was nonetheless pounded by snow overnight.
Toronto’s Pearson airport was blanketed by nearly 14 centimetres of snow, over four times the previous record set in 1983.
According to 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor, windchill will “make it feel like -15 C on Tuesday and will dip further to -22 overnight.”