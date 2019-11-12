Toronto pounded with snow overnight, breaks records

Well Toronto, we hope you like snow. Because as many of you have surely noticed by now, you’ve got a lot of it!

The Toronto area was subjected to record-breaking early snowfalls that may leave commuters in a temporary daze, as sidewalks and roads have quickly become snowy in a hurry.

Unofficially #Toronto YYZ has broken the record low for Nov 12. As of 7am #Toronto YYZ (top of hour obs) is -7.9°C. Record low -7.8 set in 1937 🥶 — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) November 12, 2019

Monday morning saw a winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada, which has since been lifted, but was nonetheless pounded by snow overnight.

Toronto’s Pearson airport was blanketed by nearly 14 centimetres of snow, over four times the previous record set in 1983.

CURRENT CONDITIONS ON THE DVP: Snow is falling in Toronto that is making the drive on the Don Valley Parkway tough with low visibility and slick roads. All sections of the Don Valley Parkway are currently partially covered with snow. Please drive safe on the roads tonight. pic.twitter.com/FCv84hsm9J — Don Valley Parkway/404 (@DVP404) November 12, 2019

According to 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor, windchill will “make it feel like -15 C on Tuesday and will dip further to -22 overnight.”