Toronto shooting leaves two in serious condition

A shooting Toronto’s north end early Tuesday morning has left two people in serious condition.

According to Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor, emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at a residential building on Turf Grassway, near the Jane and Finch avenue area of the city, at around 2:50 am.

“Police arrived and we located a victim in front of the Turf Grassway buildings,” said Proctor, noting that the second victim was located at an apartment building across the street.

“Both have gunshot wounds and they’ve both been transported to local trauma centres.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the patients are in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

Police are encouraging anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. Police are also canvassing the area in an attempt to find video of the incident.

This latest shooting adds to the year with the most shootings in Toronto ever recorded.