Toronto Star accidentally posts that Bianca Andreescu lost to Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu made history last weekend when she dethroned then long-time champion Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, becoming the first Canadian to ever win the competition.

However, The Toronto Star published an article saying the complete opposite happened, before quietly deleting their first article when they realized the blunder.

Their first article, that reportedly got sent out en masse via email to their readers, was titled “Bianca Andreescu loses U.S. Open final as Serena Williams is crowned women’s champion.”

The original article appears to claim that Williams won by 6-3, 7-5 in singles, which were Andreescu’s scores. This suggests it may have been a single, sloppy misread, but many took to Twitter to express their discontentment over the mistake.

Following the outrage, The Starquickly deleted their original article and posted a new one with accurate information.

Their new article is titled “Bianca Andreescu is charming, a teenaged champion, and challenging to be the future of women’s tennis,” a total 180 on what they had before.