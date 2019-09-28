Toronto Star reporter shares false information about journalist targeted by Trudeau campaign

A Toronto Star reporter is facing heat on social media after sharing false information about another journalist who has been targeted through this election by the Trudeau campaign.

According to Andrew Lawton, Nicholas Keung an immigration reporter for the Toronto Star, shared a tweet claiming on social media that the RCMP had kicked Lawton out, that he was previously a CPC candidate, and that he was causing disturbances.

When you're a card-holding candidate for a party and try to be on the tour of the leader of an opposition party, it's hard not to imagine the purpose the person is there to be hackling and be a disturbance. Even the journalist credential is suspect. https://t.co/1ENY2GE4U6 — Nicholas Keung 姜巧樂 (@nkeung) September 27, 2019

While responding to that exact same tweet, Keung himself claimed that Lawton’s credentials were now suspect.

Interestingly, one day before the tweet by Keung, the National Post ran an article which showed that the Liberal party had, in fact, apologized to Lawton.

While many of the claims put forward are incendiary, more than one was also not true, according to Andrew Lawton.

Toronto Star reporter @nkeung is sharing false info about me.

– Liberals apologized for having police kick me out.

– RCMP had no role in expulsion.

– I’ve never been CPC candidate.

– I‘ve caused no disturbances.

– You aren’t the arbiter of who’s a journalist.



Retract your lies. pic.twitter.com/a1nhD9qZx2 — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) September 28, 2019

“It’s reprehensible that a reporter would not only amplify such a false and defamatory tweet, but also add his own easily debunked misinformation. He’s either willfully ignorant of the facts or so incompetent he doesn’t know how to find them. Either way, it’s unbecoming of a reporter,” said Lawton.

“The irony is that while he undermines our profession with his smears, I’m actually standing up for journalistic freedom.”

The Post Millennial has reached out to Nicholas Keung, and will update the article should they respond.