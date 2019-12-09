GTA weather this week is snowy, rainy and erratic

Unpredictable weather is in store for Ontarians this week. There will be a little bit of everything coming down the line, snow, rain, freezing rain and a couple mild days as well.

This snow is rapidly melting throughout Toronto and southern parts of Ontario have anywhere between 5-15 millimetres of rain en route for Monday.

That won’t last long however according to the Weather Network. Tuesday will see snow hitting The Big Smoke and the temperature will drop below freezing in the days following.

Wednesday will feel like -10 C in Toronto, as opposed to today’s feels like 7 C.

Northern Ontario has a freezing rain warning issued Environment Canada. North Eastern Ontario is expecting 5 to 20 centimetres of snow throughout Monday.

It’s also supposed to rain again on Saturday in Toronto so the falling snow is bound to melt. Snow squalls will be travelling from the north down to Southern Ontario over Tuesday and Wednesday.

What’s more surprising still is that trend of freezing rain and snow is supposed to continue for about the next three months, making for one slushy season.