Toronto woman arrested after 16-year-old recruited into sex trade

A Toronto woman has been arrested for allegedly recruiting a teen into the sex trade.

According to Durham Regional Police, Szilvia Balog, a 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a six-month-long human trafficking investigation.

She will now be facing multiple charges including unlawful possession of child pornography, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, administrating a noxious item, and a plethora of charges alongside the setup and execution of sex services with a minor.

After a six-month investigation, members of the Human Trafficking Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Unit, executed a search warrant in Toronto and arrested a 20-year-old female for the trafficking of a 16-year-old female.



In July of 2019, a 16-year-old victim reported to police that she had been recruited through Snap Chat and procured into the sex trade throughout Ontario.

Police are still looking for three other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have released the charged individuals photo to ensure that there are no further victims.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Chapman of the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5604.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.