Toronto’s first 50 automated speed enforcement signs unveiled

Get ready poor drivers, getting away it just got harder in Toronto.

The City of Toronto will be unveiling 50 automated speed cameras across the city located at Renforth Drive between Lafferty street and Tabard Gate.

This system will be installed in community areas such as School zones to ensure safety as well as reduced speeds.

“These systems are mobile, and it is anticipated they will rotate every three to six months within the ward,” the city’s website read. “This provides an opportunity to address a greater number of areas with safety concerns and provide a wider-ranging deterrent effect.”

While the cameras will be updated, the images will be reviewed by police before tickets are issued.

The tickets will come with a fine and no demerit points.