Traffic stop leads to police seizure of nearly two million dollars in illegal cannabis

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, a traffic stop just outside Toronto led to a police seizure of 426 pounds of marijuana worth roughly $1.9 million if sold on the blackmarket.

The rental van the two alleged suspects were driving on Highway 401 near Cobourg was pulledover following reports of possibly impaired drivers, reports CityNews.

26-year-old Kiryl Andrushkevich of Oakville and 32-year-old Damaris Nataren Ortega of Toronto appeared in court on Sunday. They are currently facing several drug and trafficking charges.