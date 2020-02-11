Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.

These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.

A blockade at a rail crossing in Tyendinaga Township near Belleville, Ont., has disrupted rail service between Montreal and Toronto for the sixth straight day.https://t.co/wwHrZNLunM — 640 Toronto (@am640) February 11, 2020

Protesters opposed to the Coastal Gas Pipeline in B.C. and arrest of several activists by RCMP at the project site were served with a court injunction ordering them to stop blocking access to four ports.

Protesters say they intend to stand their ground.https://t.co/HZZjNTd4xK — Ray Gellein (@JrGellein) February 10, 2020

The Belleville blockade is in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.

Hereditary Chief Helen Michelle of Skin Tyee Nation, Wet'suwet'en



“A lot of the protestors are not even #Wetsuweten. Our people said go ahead to #CoastalGasLink.” #WetsuwetenStrong #LNGCanada pic.twitter.com/U7zyxZBXxk — Canada Action (@CanadaAction) February 8, 2020

Wet’suwet’en Nation member Shirley Wilson supports #CoastalGasLink



“I don’t agree with the protests at all because it’s all one sided. The protestors that are there a lot come from out of area like Eastern Canada or even the USA.”#WetsuwetenStrong #WetsuwetenSolidarity pic.twitter.com/y44fd8FX6H — Canada Action (@CanadaAction) February 9, 2020

The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.