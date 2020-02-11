Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.
These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.
The Belleville blockade is in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.