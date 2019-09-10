Trucker arrested at U.S.-Canada border for allegedly smuggling $6M of cocaine

A Canadian truck driver coming across the Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge has been arrested for allegedly attempting to illegally smuggle over six million dollars worth of cocaine into Canada.

Border officials made the discovery after stopping Jatinderpal Singh for an inspection as he attempted to bring the schedule one drug over the Ambassador Bridge early on Saturday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and obtained by CTV News.

According to the documents, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent saw Singh was visibly uneasy, showing “extreme signs of nervousness.” A drug-sniffing dog was brought to the vehicle, where the pup then alerted officers.

The documents went on to say that 120 kilograms of cocaine, discovered after an X-ray and physical inspection of the transport truck.

An affidavit from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) say the street value of the bust would be around six million dollars in Toronto. They added that truckers can typically earn $1,000 per kilogram for each brick smuggled across the U.S.-Canada border.

Obtained court documents show that Singh had crossed the U.S.-Canada border over 70 times since 2017, indicating that he is likely not a novice. According to the ICE agent, drivers who are given more than 40 kilograms of narcotics are only given such a large amount if “they have completed multiple successful smuggling ventures.”

Singh denies having any knowledge of the cocaine and will appear in federal court this afternoon. Singh is also allegedly attempting to be tried in Canada, noting that Canada has “generally incarcerated to significantly lower total sentences.”