Trudeau accidentally admits Harper was far better at stopping gun crime

“Gun crime in Canada is on the rise. In 2017 there were 2,500 more victims of gun violence than in 2013 …” That’s on Trudeau’s watch.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

So begins the text of the Liberals all-out attempt to distract from Justin Trudeau’s blackface debacle.

The Liberals have made a big deal of their “gun control” measures, with all their MPs, social media boosters, and media allies relentlessly pushing out their talking points.

The Liberals are doing everything possible to change the channel, and they are willing to demonize and criminalize law-abiding Canadian firearm owners to do it.

Meanwhile, they’re giving gangs a free pass.

But let’s consider something else.

Read that part at the top again:

Who is currently in government?

Is it the Conservatives?

Nope.

Is it the NDP?

Nope.

The Greens?

Nope.

Huh…

Turns out, the Liberals are in power, and just so happen to have been in power during the surge in gun crime they are now claiming to be worried about.

Now, let’s consider what that means.

First, it means that gun crime is higher under the Liberals than it was when Harper was in power.

Second, it means the Liberals policies on gun crime have only made things worse.

Third, it means the Liberals chose not to take real steps to fight gun crime in the 4 years they had before the election.

Fourth, it means this is a cynical, dishonest, and desperate attempt to change the channel, pretend that Canada has the same gun crime problem that exists in the United States (we don’t), and lie to the Canadian People on a massive scale.

This is disgusting.

It’s disgusting that the Liberals are now trying to cast themselves as the people who will do something about the exact same gun violence problem that has gotten so much worse under their watch.

And they are demonizing the Conservatives, even thought the facts make clear that there was less gun crime under the Harper Government.

In effect, the Liberals and Justin Trudeau are tacitly admitting – even in their own party propaganda – that the Conservatives had a better record when it came to stopping gun crime. Yet, in their arrogance and cynicism, the Liberals are convinced that they can get away with yet another deception.

Are you going to let them get away with it?

