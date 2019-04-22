Trudeau and SNC-Lavalin scandal to be satirized on The Simpsons



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be spoofed in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons, called “D’Oh Canada”. But the PM will not be playing himself.

Earlier today, Newstalk Radio CFRB host Lucas Meyer tweeted that he got the guest-voiceover part for the Canadian leader based on an old YouTube video he made of Trudeau impressions.

OFFICIAL: Ay Caramba!



I will be a guest voice on @TheSimpsons this Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



In Nov 2017 I put together an impressions video https://t.co/D548zZNx7g for family and friends and it somehow led to this #cdnpoli 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8UZADrngnj — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) April 22, 2019

While Meyer downplays his screen-time in the episode, he’s also delighted with the opportunity.

“Now to be clear I’m definitely not a star, just a handful of lines, but to be part of a show of my youth is insane,” tweeted Meyers. “Thanks so much to the show … hope I pulled it off.”

According to spokesperson for the prime minister, Trudeau “respectfully declined” an offer to do the cameo voiceover himself.

The show’s Canadian-born consulting producer Tim Long hinted to Canadian Press that the episode, which sees Lisa given political asylum in Canada, will most likely broach the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“There may be mention of a current scandal,” Long told the news outlet in an interview. “It’s funny, though, because of course America got used to the idea that, ‘Well, Trudeau is great’—at least the liberal part of America … and I think they’re shocked to learn that he’s in a little bit of trouble right now.”