Trudeau betrays middle-class Canadians while doing the bidding of the entrenched ruling class

Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

In the 2015 campaign, Justin Trudeau repeatedly claimed his focus was on ‘the middle-class and those looking to join it.’

That line has been repeated over and over since the campaign, forming a key weapon in the Liberals rhetorical arsenal.

However, as we’ve seen, the reality is far different.

Trudeau has used his ‘middle-class’ rhetoric as a mask to conceal his true intentions and his true loyalty to the entrenched ruling class.

After newspaper reports indicated that top Liberal fundraiser and billionaire Stephen Bronfman was linked to offshore Cayman Islands trusts, it took less than a day for Trudeau to state that the CRA had looked into Bronfman’s case and found no problems.

Nobody else in Canada gets that kind of instant ‘vindication,’ from the CRA, and nobody else gets their case looked into that quickly.

Yet, Bronfman was a key Trudeau ally and one of the richest people in Canada, so Trudeau enthusiastically did his bidding.

Then of course there’s the Aga Khan private island trip. Even beyond the ethics violations Trudeau was found guilty of, there’s the question of why a Canadian PM would travel to the foreign island of a billionaire in the first place.

And those personal examples aren’t where Trudeau’s service to the elites ends.

Whenever a well-connected corporation like Bombardier comes calling for bailout funds (even as they fire Canadian workers while giving their CEOs massive pay hikes), Trudeau is there with the chequebook.

Media companies (many owned by incredibly rich elites), now stand to be bailed out with our tax dollars, in a move that will further enrich those at the top, while also turning the entire establishment press into a propaganda arm of the Trudeau government.

And of course, there’s SNC-Lavalin. Trudeau punished Jody Wilson-Raybould when she refused to subvert justice for the well-connected corporation. He clearly wanted to interfere to stop the company from facing a trial, even though – as we saw in recent days – the prosecutors clearly had enough evidence to bring the company to trial, and a judge agreed to do so.

Trudeau’s service of the elites can also be witnessed in the carbon tax, where some of the largest companies were given huge exemptions, money was given to billionaire-owned Loblaws to buy some fridges, and private jet makers were given subsidies ostensibly for ‘the environment.’

Meanwhile, middle-class Canadians and those seeking to join the middle-class face the full brunt of the rising cost of living caused by Trudeau’s carbon tax and other damaging policies.

As if that wasn’t enough, we learned today in a report by Robert Fife that the Trudeau government “alerted New Brunswick’s Irving family that The Globe and Mail was seeking information from public servants about whether the family’s shipbuilding company had claimed an Alberta French fry plant as an industrial benefit of a contract to build warships for the Canadian navy.”

By ratting out the Globe & Mail to the powerful Irving’s, the Trudeau government again puts elite interests above all else – a pattern that has repeated far too often to be a coincidence.

Canadians are now seeing that Justin Trudeau’s middle-class promises were nothing but lies, and his real agenda all along has been to strengthen the power and expand the wealth of the entrenched ruling class, at the expense of the rest of us.

