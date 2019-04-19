Trudeau family vacation emitted as much CO2 as average Canadian does in a year

According to a CTV News report by Josh Dehaas, Justin Trudeau’s family vacation by jet to the Aga Khan’s private island emitted as much CO2 as an average Canadian would produce in a year’s time.

Trudeau flew six passengers, including his family and a hired nanny, to a family vacation in the Bahamas on the private Bombardier Challenger jet.

Trudeau’s trip to Nassau emitted an estimated 19.9 to 23.3 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, according to GreenAir and James Tansey, a University of British Columbia professor.

According to Environment Canada in 2014, the average Canadian produced about 20.6 tonnes of CO2.

“He just brought in a regressive carbon tax. We will pay for the carbon tax on 9,200 litres of jet fuel he used,” said Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace.

The choice of jet also contributed to a CO2 emission seven-times more than an economy flight would for six travelers.

Currently the lobbying commissioner has been ordered by a federal court to reopen an investigation into the scandalous trip.