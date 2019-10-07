Trudeau government-appointed Leaders’ Debates Commission belatedly writes up its journalist accreditation rules

The Leader’s Debate Commission’s journalist accreditation guidelines appear to have been created last Thursday, a day before barring conservative-leaning news outlets True North and The Rebel from covering the debate because of alleged advocacy.

This is wild. The Debates Commission came up with its criteria for accreditation on Thursday. They didn’t bother to make it public though. pic.twitter.com/HDm6QA34ms — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) October 7, 2019

The “Guiding principles for accreditation of media organizations and journalists at the leaders’ debates” document states the commission had “turned to” the Summit Management Office of Global Affairs and the Parliamentary Press Gallery as advisors on who to approve as journalists.

Ultimately more than 86 CBC/Radio-Canada journalists alone were given accreditation by the commission, which was created by the Trudeau government in 2018.

Critics of the process have pointed out that environmental activist news outlet the National Observer has been accredited, along with state-funded foreign news organizations Al Jazeera and Vietnam News Agency.

Trudeau has already created headlines for ducking out of two other debates not run by his government-created election commission.

The Leaders’ Debate Commission’s belated journalism accreditation guidelines were made public when The Rebel and True North slapped the government with an injunction to get themselves accredited for the debate, which starts at 7 p.m. EST Monday night.

A judge will be hearing the case at 3 p.m. today, which The Post Millennial will be reporting on.

The Post Millennial has reached out to the Debate Commission to answer why the guidelines were only prepared on October 3rd.

We did not receive a response by the time of publishing.