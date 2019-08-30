Trudeau government commits $250 million to Quebec refugees and asylum seekers

A reported $250 million dollars will be provided to the province of Quebec from the Trudeau government in Ottawa.

The funding is expected to go towards the costs that come with resettling refugees and asylum seekers.

The announcement was made on Thursday via a press release, only months after Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ottawa owed Quebec $300 million in compensation due to the costs that come with asylum seekers.

“We appreciate the extraordinary efforts of the Government of Quebec which has worked to ensure that vulnerable individuals are provided temporary housing and basic services, shortly after being thoroughly screened at the border,” the Trudeau government said according to the Montreal Gazette.

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barette said in a statement on Thursday that the money was “essential” to counter the refugee and asylum seekers in 2017 and 2018. The government’s statement went on to say that they would reimburse Quebec for the total of their 2019 refugee costs, also.

The Quebec/U.S. border has been a well known hot spot for refugees. Quebec says it took in over 90 percent of those who entered through official ports of entry in 2017 and 2017. The $250 million will go towards the “extraordinary costs” that Quebec incurred during that time.

