Trudeau government on track to achieve less than 50% of promises before election

In less than five months, Canadians nationwide will be returning to the voting booths.

For many, the election will be a referendum on the accomplishments and failures of the federal government. For the “sunny ways” coalition, there are limited accomplishments alongside a laundry list of scandals, mistakes, and broken promises all of which appear to be seriously affecting the party’s brand, according to most recent polls.

Forgoing the multiple ethics violations, the SNC-Lavalin affair, and the disastrous India trip, the government’s accomplishment are currently set to be lukewarm at best.

According to the Trudeau Meter, a site dedicated to tracking the federal government’s promises, the federal government has achieved only 45 percent of their promises as of now.

The government is currently working on another 24 percent of their promises, while outright failing 19 percent. Failed promises include, refusing to change the electoral system, large-scale deficits which went far past “moderate,” continuation of controversial omnibus bills, and completely lacklustre increases to military funding.

Roughly 12 percent of promises have not been started at all.

With the election approaching rapidly approaching, and so few promises kept, the Liberals are currently attempting to pass as many bills into law as possible before parliament is adjourned by holding weeks of late-night sittings. With parliament set to adjourn on June 21st, we will have to see just how much could really be pushed through, without serious mistakes.

Some politicians for example have gone so far as to critique the federal government over their push to pass such hurried bills.

Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen said, “It is no surprise that in the dying days of the scandal ridden, promise breaking, tax raising and very severely ethically challenged disaster of a Liberal government, we are seeing Liberals use disrespectful, draconian and bully-like mannerisms to get their agenda accomplished.”

“We are very happy to work hard and long hours… However, we are not impressed that we are being asked to join the Liberals’ desperate scramble to be able to claim that they have accomplished something, rather than having squandered four years in office while surfing on a sense of entitlement,” Bergain said.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian in turn noted that the government had tried to push past the rights of parliamentarians.

“Four years later, all of the promises of Sunny Ways that we heard from the Liberals belong on the trash heap of history. We have had a very mean-spirited government that has tried to railroad the rights of Parliament repeatedly. Ultimately, I think the Liberals will pay a price for this on October 21,” he said.

What do you think about the achievements and failures of the Trudeau government? Will this rush to pass bills help? Or will the Liberals walk into the coming election with less only 45% of their promises achieved?

