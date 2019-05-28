Trudeau government risks economy and refugee system through divisive rhetoric

Earlier today, the Liberal government sent out a news release calling out a speech the leader of the Conservative Party made this afternoon.

The letter directly calls out the opposition for continuing the “politics of division” and “embracing extreme-right rhetoric and policies.”

Before ⁦@AndrewScheer⁩ has even spoken, before he delivers a pro-immigration but pro-rules speech, the Liberals of ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ have denounced him as “extreme right” and “anti-immigration.” #desperate pic.twitter.com/Zxb4TMIPJh — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) May 28, 2019

Interestingly, the party released this letter mere months after the Liberal government itself performed a u-turn when it came to the refugee system, adopting many of the policies requested by Conservatives for the past few years.

Except along the way the Liberals were busy branding their opposition as “un-Canadian” for asking serious questions.

This is perhaps why it is so bizarre to see the Liberal government actively call out the Conservatives for discussing the refugee system. If the Conservative party has risked the nation’s economy and refugee system, have the Liberals not done the same? Better yet, with the Liberals actually in charge of the government, have they not been a far bigger risk to the nation’s economy and refugee system?

Perhaps not to the party partisans who are willing to do anything to ensure victory come election day, but certainly to the moderates who have noticed the significant increase in wait times for refugee cases to be viewed by the government as well as the rapidly crumbling social safety net in places like Toronto, where large amounts of asylum seekers as well as homeless Canadians compete for a limited pool of resources.

The lack of resources has gotten so problematic that shelter space remains at 99% capacity most nights. According to a study, four in ten in Toronto shelters were asylum claimants last year.

Looking at recent polls, and the flurry of articles wondering who Trudeau’s replacement post-election could be, it seems not much is left when it comes to Liberal support other than for the most dedicated of partisans.

But again, how can anyone be surprised that voters are having a hard time believing the party’s fear-mongering tone on immigration when the Trudeau government is busy making deals with Quebec to allow them to lower their intake of immigrants. This is precisely when Quebec continues to take massive sums of money from other provinces through equalization payments.

Quebec took more than $13 billion out of a $19 billion pie, which is a sum that’s equal to roughly 15% of the province’s combined revenues.

If the party truly believed in what they preached more than the merits of electoral results you would expect that they fight far harder to maximize immigration to Quebec, rather than continuously calling out others.

What do you think about the statement made by the party? Are the Liberals themselves responsible for risking Canada’s economy and refugee system through divisive rhetoric?

