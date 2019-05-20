Trudeau government screened out 62% of visible minority candidates

With the Trudeau government, it appears that some identities are more equal than others.

In recent disclosures from the Office of the Privy Council, it has been revealed that 55.5 percent of new government appointments to federal agencies were women, while 62 percent of visible minorities were screened out as “insufficiently qualified.”

The Canadian Press reports that “new figures show few of those women are in leadership posts and visible minorities are being left out. …Visible-minority applicants who made it past that cut and into job competitions were less likely to be recommended on so-called ‘advice letters’ or to be appointed.”

Kathy Brock of Queen’s Univerisity told CP that this “raises questions about whether there’s something in the screening process that disadvantages people with certain characteristics or from certain communities.”

The disclosures also reveal that while more First Nations appointees have been made, significantly less disabled people have been appointed by the Trudeau government.