Trudeau government to pay full cost of bringing garbage home from Philippines

The Trudeau government has agreed to pay the full cost of bringing dozens of garbage filled shipping containers back to Vancouver from the Philippines.

According to a CBC article, an anonymous Global Affairs Canada official has confirmed that Canada will pay the price for transporting the bins.

The decision comes after Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte made an announcement earlier this month giving Canada until May 15 to get the containers out of the port near Manila, or face reprisals including potential war.

The containers arrived in the Philippines more than six years ago, triggering a dispute between the two governments, once the Philippines found out that the bins were filled with trash rather than plastics.

