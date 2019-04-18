Trudeau government under investigation by Privacy Commissioner

The Prime Minister’s government is once again facing an investigation.

This time it isn’t for an ethics violation like the last five times; instead it has to do with privacy.

Following a request from Andrew Scheer the leader of the Conservative party, the Privacy Commissioner confirmed that he is opening an investigation into leaks of discussions around a possible Supreme Court pick.

Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien has confirmed he is investigating the Justin Trudeau government’s inappropriate leak on judicial appointments following a Conservative request on March 28. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RHQL05JCAy — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 18, 2019

The controversial leak that the opposition leader points to occurred at the peak of the SNC-Lavalin scandal when members of the PMO allegedly provided information relating to a Supreme Court nominee in order to discredit Jody Wilson-Raybould and her allegations.

Those leaks turned out to be borderline slanderous, as they insinuated the candidate had been rejected for his conservative beliefs, when in reality he had withdrawn his name to help his wife who was dealing with breast cancer.

With so much on the line and the election nearing rapidly, it will be extremely interesting to see when the Privacy Commissioner provides his report, and what he finds.

