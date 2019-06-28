Trudeau has frigid meeting with Chinese President: G20

While attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Justin Trudeau was seen briefly chatting with China’s President, Xi Jinping.

Shortly after the summit began, Trudeau is seen seeking out Jinping and chatting for a few minutes before a traditional Japanese performance.

The short meeting occurred on the outskirts of the leaders’ summit.

Amid heightened tensions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20.

Read more here: https://t.co/7vEU3JE0kU pic.twitter.com/derRJoIflf — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 28, 2019

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau and Jinping had “multiple” conversations during the event which were described as “constructive”.

China and Canada have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute since Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on an extradition order from the United States.

In an earlier meeting with US President Donald Trump, the detention of two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, was highlighted by the two. According to Trump, he intends to raise the issue in his chats with the Chinese President.

Trudeau and Jinping were also seen seated beside one another at a later luncheon but the two leaders never addressed each other and silently sat together.

Here are the two leaders for the several minutes they sat next to each other and didn’t acknowledge each other #cdnpoli #G20 pic.twitter.com/6WMr9RbCNO — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) June 28, 2019

According to sources, the two didn’t speak due to the fact that no translator was nearby.