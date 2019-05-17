Trudeau is in trouble according to new Abacus Data survey

The approval ratings for Justin Trudeau are tanking according to Abacus Data. They report that “almost half of Canadians have a negative view of the Prime Minister, about 10 points higher than at the end of 2018. This is also the first time in our tracking that we have seen two months in a row of net negative impressions of Mr. Trudeau.”

Abacus Data also says that “one in three Canadians feels that the country is heading in the right direction while 45% who say it is on the wrong track, unchanged from March but a big downward shift from December.”

The most positive Canadians are Quebeckers at 43% feeling that the country is moving in the right direction and Albertans are the most negative about the direction of the country (only 20% feel positive).

Abacus reports that “barely half (51%) of those who say they voted Liberal in 2015 feel the country is headed in the right direction, 30% think it’s off on the right track while 19% are unsure.” This is the most revealing of their findings.

You can find the full survey here.

What do you think about Trudeau tanking in the polls? Let us know in the comments below!