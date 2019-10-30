Trudeau Liberals let Canadian military be used in Chinese propaganda

The continued humiliation of Canada on the world stage continues.

Now, our military is being used as a propaganda prop by communist China.

The world military games are currently taking place in Beijing.

And Canada—despite the horrific treatment of kidnapped Canadians Michael Kovrig & Michael Spavor—is participating.

The decision to have Canada participate was made by the Trudeau Liberal government, and now China is using that decision to score a huge propaganda win.

As the Globe and Mail reported, “Beijing’s embassy in Canada says the fact the Canadian military just sent a ‘big delegation’ to a sporting competition in China is more evidence the Asian power is not losing friends.”

“‘More and more countries commend China’s foreign policy and development path. China’s friends are all over the world. This is a fact that can neither be obliterated nor changed by some people’s groundless accusations,’ the Chinese embassy said.”

China also specifically mentioned Canada’s participation as “evidence” that they are gaining support on the world stage.

Canada is now a junior partner to communist China’s propaganda.

Notably, China’s embrace of Canada’s support hasn’t actually gotten our country anything, as Kovrig and Spavor are still detained, and many of our exports are still blocked.

So, Canada has received zero benefit here.

And worst of all, our already totally underfunded and under-equipped military is being used as a prop to burnish the reputation of a brutal authoritarian Communist State.

Just great…

This is humiliating for Canada and is yet another example of the Trudeau government and Canada’s governing elites showing sickening and pathetic weakness on the world stage—particularly towards China.

In an attempt to be “nice” and “go along to get along,” the government is spitting all over our values as a nation, and is sending the clear message that we can be treated like garbage without any retaliation or strong response.

And now, an even worse message is being sent:

Canada can be treated like trash and we’ll still go to your events, boost your image, and help you improve your reputation at our expense.

This may all seem fine and good to some people, but just think of what will happen when the world—already seemingly heading towards further conflict and economic strife—really breaks down.

The weak will be targeted and taken advantage of, and right now Canada looks dangerously weak—especially in the eyes of the world’s most ruthless nations.

Unless that perception changes quickly, the Canadian people will pay a very serious price for how we are seen on the world stage.

And no amount of being “nice” will change that fundamental truth.