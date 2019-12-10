Trudeau Liberals lose first vote of 43rd parliament

A Conservative motion to create a Canada-China relations committee to study the current relationship between the two states has passed, with the help of every party but the Liberals.

A smart play by the #CPC pays off: An opposition day motion to establish a Canada-China relations committee addresses an important issue, costs the treasury nothing, does not reflect on govt confidence. Opposition wins – and flexes some muscle by a score of 171-148. #cdnpoli — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) December 11, 2019

The Conservative call to action interestingly came on the one year anniversary of the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in torture-like conditions in China.

While the defeat at the combined hands of the NDP, some Greens, the Bloc, and Conservatives will not cause a defeat, as it is not a vote of confidence, it will likely send signals that there could be troubles when it comes to the negotiations needed to keep a minority government lasting.

Interesting- first vote of the 43rd Parliament and the opposition wins. Not a confidence vote but clearly the Government has not learned to negotiate or accommodate yet #cdnpoli. — Cathy McLeod MP (@Cathy_McLeod) December 11, 2019

With the vote passed, there will be a formation of a special House of Commons committee with a mandate to hold hearings on Canada-China relationship, “including, but not limited to consular, economic, legal, security and diplomatic relations.”

The committee will include 12 members, of which six will be liberal and six opposition.

The committee will have all the powers of a normal House committee.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.