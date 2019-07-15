Trudeau manages to spend $3.3 billion in taxpayer dollars since the House of Commons adjourned

According to a report by True North, the Trudeau Liberals have announced a total of $3.3 billion in funding going into the pre-writ period of the election since the House of Commons adjourned on June 21st.

The pre-writ period began on June 30th and will endure until the writ is announced within 50 days from the election. During the pre-writ period parties are subject to limits on campaigning for the election.

Researchers pored over hundreds of official announcements by the Government of Canada and found 161 different occasions on which the government pledged to fund certain projects.

The funding covers a range of initiatives towards climate change, heritage building restorations, women in business, among others.

Some of the most questionable funding announcements include:

The full list of funding announcements can be found here.