Trudeau must resign because he would not allow himself to run

Earlier today, Time magazine published what can only be described as a bombshell report.

Canada’s self-described feminist, pro-diversity Prime Minister wore blackface — at 29 — to an “Arabian Nights” party at West Point Grey Acadamy, a private school in Vancouver, B.C., while employed as a teacher there.

Following the report, Trudeau confirmed the story and the photo were real, and, when confronted, further admitted it was not the first time he’d committed an offensive act his own party would almost certainly condemn coming from anyone else.

The Prime Minister had also worn blackface in high school for a performance of Day-O, and by morning it became clear he had worn blackface for a third time as well.

While it would be nice to confidently write that these were the only instances where Trudeau wore black or brownface, the Prime Minister was sadly unconvincing when asked if he put on offensive get-ups more than twice.

So far, Trudeau has dodged the media, giving vague answers that beg the question, just how many times has he worn blackface to imitate people of colour?

Reporter: “Are there two or are there more?” Trudeau: “These are the situations I regret deeply.” Notice how the answer wasn’t no? — Josh Dehaas (@JoshDehaas) September 19, 2019

Since this image-shattering report was released, the Prime Minister has faced ridicule, anger, and disappointment from not only Canadians, but also a massive international audience, as The New York Times, the BBC and CNN all put this as a top story on their websites. It seems Canada really is back on the world stage, just not the way Trudeau or Canadians intended.

While the nation becomes famous for having a PM who wore brownface, blackface, and other offensive costumes, Trudeau argued that he had accepted responsibility for his actions, apologized, and should be able to carry on in his rebid to continue as PM.

In normal circumstances that might have been the case, and in this circumstance that might be enough of an answer for the most extreme partisans. However, for most of the Liberal base, and I imagine for most in this country, the PM’s response seems both immensely hypocritical and patronizing.

The Liberal party has won a majority and maintained power for four years based largely on their capacity to brand their opponents, in many cases unfairly, as hateful and bigoted individuals, while they themselves push the mantra “diversity is our strength.”

It seems that In many cases, the basis of those claims are far less serious than the previous actions of their leader, when he was a teacher no less.

A prime example of this wonky double standard in this election is an attempt by Liberal MP Hedy Fry to attack a Conservative candidate by arguing that a Denzel Washington meme was akin to racism, while having nothing to say nothing in regards to the PM’s past history.

Former interim Liberal leader Bob Rae in a now-deleted tweet, seems to have gone even further down the rabbit hole, commenting that this a “test of character we could all learn from.”

There are moments in politics that are tests of character. Mr Trudeau’s full apology tonight for thoughtless behaviour 18 years ago is a first step on a journey that can be a lesson for all of us. — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) September 19, 2019

This was the same Liberal partisan who only a few months ago accused Conservatives of racism for darkening the lighting on Justin Trudeau’s face in a picture.

Racism at work. The equivalent of blackface. Media should be all over this. Straight out of a propaganda textbook. https://t.co/ZUksynJC9N — Bob Rae (@BobRae48) June 28, 2019

By Rae’s logic, it’s only a serious problem of racism when someone else darkens Trudeau’s face slightly with photoshop instead of Trudeau himself plastering dark makeup all over his own face and waltzing in public as a role model for children at a time when it was considered racist and demeaning to people of colour.

And let’s be honest, it was clearly demeaning to people of colour even at that time.

Years before Trudeau’s most public foray into blackface, everyone knew better.

For example, in 1993 Ted Danson, a major celebrity at the time, had been in a major blackface scandal and sparked a cultural conversation about the inappropriateness of such behaviour.

While the Liberals provide cover to their leader, their opponents, and even other Liberals themselves, are expected to resign for less frivolous matters.

Yet now the PM suddenly had a change of heart from his zero-tolerance policy for past offences.

“If everyone who is going to be standing for office needs to be perfect every step of their lives, there’s going to be a shortage of people running for office.”

Trudeau only has a sober second thought for a political career when it’s him facing the heat.

Was blackface a well-known concept in 2001? Google ngram suggests that was the peak of mentions in books. I remember being introduced to the concept in a university course in around 2005. https://t.co/MLnKnhiclh pic.twitter.com/n60XWBAp8k — Josh Dehaas (@JoshDehaas) September 19, 2019

In 2019, and for Justin Trudeau, an apology is not enough.

Resignation is the only option if Trudeau wants to live up to his own standards.

While resignation is important, the damning thing in all of this is that if Trudeau truly believed his brand of politics, he would have never run in the first place, as his younger self would fail the candidate vetting process.

How would a younger Trudeau or really anyone who preaches the politics of the current Liberal party ever allow the PM to run, knowing he had multiple brown or blackface photos ready to come out?

If they were paying attention, they likely wouldn’t.

For a moment imagine how Trudeau will react in the debate he actually agreed to show up to.

Justin Trudeau: “This intolerance regarding immigrants does not have a place in Canada.”

All his opponents: “Dude, you wore blackface.”

Justin Trudeau: “Women need to be treated equally in the workforce.”

All his opponents: “Buddy, didn’t you grope a reporter while she was trying to do her job?”

Now, in the case of a dynastic PM, with every accusation from sexual harassment, breaking conflict of interest laws and dressing up in brown- and blackface, things may be perceived differently, or deserve special contextual consideration, but the truth is we all make decisions and Trudeau seems to make a lot of choices like this latest hypocritical act which he himself called “racist” and “a dumb thing to do.”

This comes down to his fundamental lack of sound judgment.

The Liberals have gone all-in on identity politics and political correctness. Soon, we shall see if the hypocrisy revealed by this latest telling revelation will be Trudeau’s and the Liberals’ undoing.

Will the PC mob devour their idol?

They will if they heed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s foreshadowing words: “Racism has no place here.”