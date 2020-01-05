Trudeau returns to Canada after two-week vacation in Costa Rica

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to Canada Sunday after a two-week vacation in Costa Rica over the holidays.

PMJT has returned to Ottawa. From his daily itinerary: https://t.co/AlpFlLFniw — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) January 5, 2020

According to locals, Trudeau spent Christmas and New Years with his wife Sophie, and their three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien in Cost Rica.

According to Trudeau’s official schedule, he was in Costa Rica from Dec. 20 and arrived home from his trip on Jan. 5.

As Trudeau touts himself as a world leader at the forefront of fighting climate change, questions arose in regards to how large his carbon footprint is for the trip down south, as well as the financial cost.

The owner of a farm-to-table restaurant that served Trudeau said he drove in a car up to the farm and that they were a “super nice family”.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to The Post Millennial‘s questions about the trip.

News outlet True North determined that Trudeau took “48 private days and 107 personal days” in 2019 and was in Question Period less than 30 times.https://tnc.news/2020/01/03/trudeaus-costa-rica-vacation-enters-third-week/