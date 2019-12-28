Trudeau takes private jet for vacation while Boris Johnson flies economy

The Daily Mail is reporting that U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson saved British taxpayers “tens of thousands” by opting to fly economy class for his recent holiday in St. Lucia with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

According to the Daily Mail, “the cost of the flight would have cost in the region of £1323 each, significantly less than if the Prime Minister had used an RAF private jet – which would more likely weigh in at around £100,000.”

In contrast, Justin Trudeau opted for the much more expensive option of a private jet for his recent Costa Rica getaway.

Social media users were quick to point out the difference in approach between Johnson and Trudeau:

The National Post’s Chris Selley quipped, “Boris Johnson flies commercial to St. Lucia, the Daily Mail reports, but Canadians know this is impossible. Prime Ministers cannot fly commercial, ever, under any circumstances. #fakenews”

Mark Towhey, Editor-in-chief of Sun News chimed in, tweeting, “This is what you get when you elect a poor bastard who doesn’t know any billionaires with private islands and helicopters. Silly Brits.”

This is what you get when you elect a poor bastard who doesn’t know any billionaires with private islands and helicopters.



This isn’t the first time Trudeau has gotten in trouble for his extravagent vacation tastes. In 2016, Trudeau took his now infamous Bahamas trip to Aga Khan’s private island resort, a trip that violated ethics rules. Estimates put the cost of that trip in at over 215,000 dollars.

The price tag of Trudeau’s most recent private jet vacation is yet to be tallied.