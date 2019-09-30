Trudeau takes questions from socialists seeking to “abolish capitalism and patriarchy” but not Andrew Lawton

According to Alex Boutilier from the Toronto Star, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took questions from a group called “Socialist Action”.

Trudeau is now taking a press conference question from an outlet I believe is called "Socialist Action." — Alex Boutilier (@alexboutilier) September 30, 2019

According to the group’s website: “Socialist Action / Ligue pour l’Action socialiste is an organization of revolutionary socialists across the Canadian state, active in the labour movement, social justice, international solidarity, feminist and environmental campaigns.”

Recently, the Liberals have blocked journalist Andrew Lawton from True North from reporting on their campaign events, despite the organization being a registered charity and Lawton having received accreditation in the past.

The Trudeau campaign even went so far as calling the police on Lawton and having him escorted out of a venue.

Are you serious? This is the ninth day of my ban from Justin Trudeau's press conferences because the Liberals say @TrueNorthCentre isn't "accredited." Yet "Socialist Action" is granted access. https://t.co/Jh4qQeIomG — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) September 30, 2019

As pointed out by Lawton, one of the group’s main political program is to abolish capitalism and patriarchal institutions.

Socialist Action describes itself as a political action organization, not predominantly a media outlet. This is one of its goals. pic.twitter.com/tUTBfbLZvz— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) September 30, 2019

This is not the first time that the Liberals have sought to limit media access to events.

In one case the Liberals sought to prohibit both Andrew Lawton and Rebel Media’s Sheila Gunn Reid from a press conference with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at a media freedom summit in the U.K. However, other members of the media refused to attend if the two were not allowed entry, which they eventually were.