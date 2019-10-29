Trudeau visits Governor General to lay out minority government plans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Rideau Hall today to inform Governor General Julie Payette he will attempt to form government.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party fell 13 seats short of a majority government in the 43rd federal election last week, winning 157 seats and will now need assistance from another party or parties to keep the confidence of the House of Commons.

The first confidence vote will come following the speech from the throne (an outline of the government’s intentions and priorities), to be given by the governor general.

Money bills, i.e. the federal budget, is to be tabled early next year, likely late-winter or early-spring, would be another opportunity for a confidence test of Trudeau’s minority government.

Following his minority election win, Trudeau said he intends to announce his cabinet on November 20.