TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter

Amidst the constant inaction over the railway blockades which have stunted Canada’s economy, a new hashtag has emerged displaying the frustration of Canadians.

In recent hours, thousands of tweets have flooded in with the hashtag #TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice, with the slogan trending at number five nationally.

Over 1000 VIA workers laid off, hundreds of CN employees laid off, 100,000+ VIA passengers forced to use alternative, less environmentally efficient forms of travel, yet still Trudeau does nothing about these unlawful, misguided blockades. Pathetic. #TrudeauNotFitForOffice https://t.co/zyYuI240CS — Garrett 🇨🇦 (@GarrettJaggard) February 20, 2020

Of course, along with the trend, memes have begun to emerge mocking the PM for what Andrew Scheer called “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”

Accusations that the tweets are being generated by bots have also occurred.

This is in spite of the fact that on previous occasions, trends like #TrudeauMustGo have been verified by Twitter to not be because of bots, and rather by disgruntled Canadians making their voices heard in the form of a hashtag.

When asked by CTV News, Yoel Roth, who has served as Twitter’s head of site integrity since last summer, gave an answer that may be surprising to some.

“Our initial investigations have not found substantial bot activity amplifying the cited hashtag,” Roth told CTVNews via email.

“The overwhelming majority of discussions are from organic, authentic users—including people both inside and outside of Canada.”

Roth went on to say that Twitter’s algorithms analyze thousands of different behaviours to determine if an account is legitimate.

Roth went on to say that “These indicators alone aren’t sufficient to determine whether or not an account is automated or behaving maliciously.”