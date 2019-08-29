Trudeau’s establishment media friends are earning their bailout money

How many times does Andrew Scheer need to say he won’t re-open the abortion debate or change the law on same-sex marriage?

One time?

Two times?

10 times?

How about 100?

No?

Still not enough?

Apparently not.

When the Liberals “unearthed” the publicly available footage of Andrew Scheer from 2005, they were probably also looking at how the establishment media would handle it.

After all, the Liberals are spending over $600 million of our taxpayer dollars on bailing out (AKA co-opting) the establishment press, and they want to see a return on that investment.

Well, judging by the coverage of Andrew Scheer’s press conference to try and put the social issues to rest, the press is earning their bailout money big time.

Over and over again, Scheer’s position—which is the exact same position the Conservatives had in their decade in power (in which neither abortion nor same-sex marriage were changed)—was clearly not ‘good enough’ for the media.

It’s obvious that Scheer has his personal religious beliefs on same-sex marriage and abortion, but doesn’t believe those views should be forced on others. He supports the laws as they stand, and back in 2016 he even supported the Conservative Party removing their previous stance on pushing for the traditional definition of marriage. Along with Scheer, 2/3rds of Conservative delegates at the convention called for removing the traditional definition, and the Conservative position on same-sex marriage is—in practical terms—the same as the Liberals.

All of this has been known for some time.

It’s all public.

And it means that—if the media was being honest and unbiased—they would be reporting on the fact that the Liberals are the ones bringing up divisive social issues, causing more anger and fear throughout Canada for their own selfish political benefit.

But instead, the media is earning that Trudeau bailout money, and pushing PMO talking points by ‘questioning’ Scheer’s views, even though those views are obvious.

How hard is it to understand that Andrew Scheer—like many Conservatives—has personal views based on his religious faith—yet does not plan to impose those views through the government?

There are countless MPs—in all parties—with strong religious views, many of whom likely personally oppose same-sex marriage and abortion. Where is the media hounding all of those candidates?

Where is the media hounding Liberal MPs who once voted against same-sex marriage, yet now support the established law—the exact same position Scheer now has?

Where is the media hounding Justin Trudeau for excluding people with different personal views?

And where is the media hounding the Liberal Party for turning settled issues into divisive debates?

They’re nowhere.

Because hounding Trudeau and the Liberals won’t bring in those desperately needed bailout bucks.

Once again, we see that the Conservatives not only have to fight their political opponents, but they have to fight the biased media as well. And with Trudeau co-opting the press with our tax dollars, that bias is getting worse and worse every day.