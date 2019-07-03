Trudeau’s foreign policy weakness puts Canadian lives at risk

It feels like I keep saying the same thing.

But that’s because the same thing keeps happening.

China escalates.

Trudeau refuses to push back.

China escalates again.

Trudeau refuses to push back.

On and on and on it goes, and Canada gets weaker every time.

Recently, we learned Communist China has taken away Michael Kovrig’s reading glasses.

Kovrig, one of two Canadians who were kidnapped by China under obviously false pretenses of ‘spying’ has, along with Michael Spavor, been held since shortly after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was detained by Canadian authorities at the request of the US.

Of course, there is no equivalency between how we are treating Meng here in Canada, and how China is treating Spavor and Kovrig.

Meng is free to travel in Vancouver, and is chilling out at one of her mansions. Meanwhile, Spavor and Kovrig are held in a room where the lights are on 24 hours a day, get just one short meeting per month to discuss their case, and face very dire prospects.

As if taking Kovrig’s eyeglasses wasn’t enough, China also attacked Canada as ‘naïve,’ and bragged that our allies can’t help us.

What has been the response since then?

Well, Trudeau government officials Mary Ng (small business minister) and Peter Harder (senate leader) are in China. But they’re eating ice cream, not helping the kidnapped Canadians:

When in #Beijing, you dropped by @COWSICECREAM – a true Cdn #smallbiz success story from #PrinceEdwardIsland! The 🌎 needs more of all the great things 🇨🇦 has to offer, 🍦 included, and that’s why I am dedicated to helping #SMEs start-up, scale-up, & access new markets. #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/3jSL4Ck9Qz — Mary Ng (@mary_ng) July 2, 2019

Jim Carr is doing his best impression of Justin Trudeau & Chrystia Freeland by complaining that he’s “waiting to be invited to China.”

“We’re waiting to be invited to China to be offered ministerial visas so we can talk about a whole range of important issues” – International Trade Minister Jim Carr, on if Minister's should be visiting China while the two Micheal's are in jail #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/o12XlEE5mh — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) July 3, 2019

It’s astounding really.

The Trudeau Liberals keep trying the same thing, and they keep getting the same results, but they can’t seem to change.

It’s like there is some sort of endemic weakness within the Trudeau Liberal government.

As I said in a recent article, in a world of lions, Canada is led by sheep.

And while this is embarrassing for our country, it’s more than that.

It’s dangerous.

It’s putting Canadian lives at risk.

The world is watching what’s happening between us and China.

They are seeing that our country can be challenged and insulted, and that there will be no response.

They are seeing that Canadian Citizens can be kidnapped, abused, and mistreated, and there will be no response.

And worst of all, they are seeing that the more our country is disrespected, the more our government and our elites try to win over and appease the very people disrespecting us.

That creates a template for other nations to get what they want from us, and that template now includes kidnapping Canadians, blocking our products, and repeatedly insulting us.

Do you really think countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran would hesitate to do what China is doing if they see that it will work?

In fact, China probably saw how the Trudeau Liberals responding to the aggressive rhetoric of Saudi Arabia (total weakness as always), and reasoned that they could get away with virtually anything.

As long as our ‘leaders’ remain locked in the mental prison of being the ‘nice Canadians’ in a brutal world, the more our country will be taken advantage of, and the more Canadians both here at home and abroad will be put at serious risk.