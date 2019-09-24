Trudeau’s gone from woke to joke on the world stage

Canada’s back!

And to an extent, it’s true.

Our country has been getting a stunning amount of news coverage around the world, with people across the globe taking a newfound interest in our election and leadership choices.

Unfortunately, we’re getting all of that attention because Justin Trudeau seems to have an odd affinity for repeatedly donning blackface.

Not so good.

While it remains to be seen what the final impact of Trudeau’s blackface debacle is on Canada’s election, it’s safe to say that the impact on Trudeau’s global image is pretty much set in stone at this point.

Trudeau has been on the front page of newspapers across the planet, has been featured on the top evening shows on multiple continents, and got slammed on some of the most popular comedy shows.

A big focus has been the contradiction between Trudeau’s “progressive” image, and the fact that he repeatedly wore blackface.

In the eyes of many around the world, Trudeau’s gone from “woke” to “joke.”

This is all quite fitting, and quite ironic.

After all, Justin Trudeau has been obsessed with his international media coverage, often promising vast sums of Canadian taxpayers money, just to get some good global press.

Trudeau has had no problem giving many billions of dollars away to foreign countries, as it gets him all the fancy headlines he craves in the media outside Canada.

And Trudeau loves showing up to elitist foreign conferences, where he gets to proclaim his “feminist” and “woke” credentials and receive fawning applause by people who aren’t actually impacted by his decisions.

Now, Trudeau is getting his wish of being known and talked about around the world.

It would be just a funny irony, if it wasn’t for the fact that Canada is also increasingly seen as a joke.

Our country already looked weak and vulnerable as we’ve been repeatedly mistreated by Communist China, and can’t get pipelines built, and now we can add joke leader to that list. And in a world that is becoming increasingly ruthless and dangerous, it’s actually a big risk for our country to be seen as simultaneously weak and unserious.

Additionally, consider that many of our allies had already grown tired of Trudeau’s lecturing & virtue-signalling performances, where he tried to pass himself off as far “above” our friends. They now know that he’s been lecturing them despite having been extremely “unwoke” with his repeated blackface dress up games.

At this point, why would they ever want to listen to him again?