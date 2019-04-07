Trudeau’s office claims Scheer can’t be trusted on SNC-Lavalin because of … climate change?

The Prime Minister’s office (PMO) appears to be in full meltdown as they deal with their own ever-expanding Watergate style scandal.

In the most recent development, Andrew Scheer, the leader of the Conservative party, announced that the Prime Minister was intent on suing him for defamation, over his remarks on the matter.

This extremely interesting, as the Liberal party described such action as characteristic of authoritarian governments, back when Stephen Harper made a similar move over allegations that did not even involve his time as prime minister.

Liberal Party in 2008: “Use of legal action to silence the opposition is characteristic of authoritarian governments”. https://t.co/YcEX7Emt88 — Kaz Nejatian (@CanadaKaz) April 7, 2019

Scheer will not change his tone, and in fact, has challenged the Prime Minister to sue him, in an effort to use the discovery stage of a trial to interview all the potential witnesses involved in the case.

Why do I welcome Justin Trudeau’s lawsuit? 1) Because he will finally be forced to testify under oath. 2) He will not be able to shut down the proceedings like he has in Parliament. Canadians will finally get the answers they deserve. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 7, 2019

In response, the PMO has published the following bizarre, incoherent statement, pointing out that the Scheer Conservatives just don’t care about climate change or middle class jobs, or roads.

The Prime Minister's Office has just released the following statement about the libel notice sent by Trudeau's lawyer to Scheer on March 31st, 2019. pic.twitter.com/c4dT7FdABW — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) April 7, 2019

What do you think about this press release and the potential lawsuit?

Can Trudeau really say that Scheer has been “put on notice” when the threatened lawsuit is being welcomed?

