Canadian News

Trudeau’s straw ban based on phoney data and ignores disabled Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been accused before of dividing Canadians with identity politics, but now the PM could be dividing us through his proposed ban on single-use plastics; specifically straws.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been accused before of dividing Canadians with identity politics, but now the PM could be dividing us through his proposed ban on single-use plastics; specifically straws.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been accused before of dividing  Canadians with identity politics, but now the PM could be dividing us  through his proposed ban on single-use plastics; specifically straws.

“This ban will be a huge issue and it already is a huge issue for many individuals who need straws and are unable to use alternatives that have come up,” said Pat Danforth, vice-chair for the Council of Canadians with Disabilities.

A recent social media campaign featuring sad photos and videos of sea creatures imperilled by plastic has led to some voluntary action by players in the food and beverage industry.

But today Trudeau said a federal ban on single-use plastic items could come as early as 2021 and also include bags, cutlery and stir sticks. Additional measures would include making industries responsible for their plastic waste.

As far as straws go, however, Danforth said current organic or straw-alternatives that are popping up at restaurants and coffee shops don’t match up to the plastic original.

“If you have attention problems and the straw is in liquid for a time, the new paper straws or silicon straws, etcetera, don’t seem to work well,” she said. “They melt in a hot beverage or dissolve and become useless.”

According to a 2017 Statistics Canada data, of 6.2 million citizens who suffer from a disability, 40 percent suffer from additional challenges to be considered severely disabled.

And single-use plastic straws remain the most barrier-free way for people with autism, mobility or muscle issues that make swallowing difficult, multiple sclerosis for example, to take liquid.

While Michelle Hewitt’s MS doesn’t affect her ability to swallow, it weakens her so that she’s unable to pick up and hold a cup making straws a necessary part of her everyday routine.

“We began to notice in early 2018, straws weren’t being available in places and it was because people are starting to ban their use,” said Hewitt.

She was among “hundreds of people” who got the City of Vancouver to back off its total ban, allowing for straws “upon request” in new bylaw restricting single-use plastics.

“They didn’t realize there was a proportion of the population that needs them so we’re asking them to please keep plastic straws, to train their servers when people ask for them,” said the Kelowna resident who speaks regularly on the issue.

“There have been some uncomfortable situations where people have been forced to prove they are disabled (to get a straw).”

What’s more said Hewitt, are straws that decompose and are unworkable for her are also being refused by compost programs and end up in the landfill anyways.

“While these straws break down eventually..the current recycling and composting equipment used by waste companies cannot process them,” she said.

As social media throttled Trudeau’s bumbling morning press conference on the plastic ban, where he described his family’s switch from plastic to “paper, like drink box water bottle sort of things”, single-use plastic straws are not an item of mere convenience for others.

“Straws should really be seen like wheelchair ramps and automatic door openers and those sorts of things,” she said. “It’s a tool that people use to access things.”

In related news, The Post Millennial took issue with the Prime Minister’s Office quoting a statistic that 57 million, single-use plastic straws are used and disposed of each day in Canada – that’s 20 million more straws than the entire population of the nation.

Low and behold, before Environment Canada or the PMO were able to respond to our query about the source of their data, it appears to be a wild guesstimate based on nine-year-old information, according to Reason.com.

*correction: a previous version of this story implied that Ms. Hewitt was solely responsible for Vancouver’s bylaw amendment. TPM regrets any confusion this may have caused

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected