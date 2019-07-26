Trump hammers Sweden over A$AP Rocky detainment

Well folks, Trump tried.

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

And so far Trump has failed.

According to reports, A$AP Rocky, one of the musical GOATs of my generation, has now not only been arrested and left in prison for an extended period of time but has now also been charged with assault in Sweeden, despite the American President’s multiple private and public objections.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayer, 30, could face two years in prison if convicted.

Yes, you read that right, Trump is really trying and so far failing to get a Rapper out of a Swedish jail, for apparently defending himself, and it seems Kanye and Kim Kardashian somehow had a hand in getting this story to the White House.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated 🙏🏼🤞🏼 https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

So what’s gotten the President as well as many other prominent Americans angry about this case?

As of now, video clips posted on Instagram by A$AP Rocky show the rapper alongside his crew asking two men to stop following them repeatedly.

According to the video caption, one of the men following them hit security “in the face with headphones.”

In another video posted by TMZ, A$AP Rocky appears to grab one of the men and throw him to the ground.

After weeks of holding Rocky in prison, the two men accused of attacking Rockey’s security first have had the charges against them dropped by Sweedish authorities.

“The preliminary investigation in that matter is now discontinued and the injured party is no longer suspected of any crime,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said of the man, who was originally reported by Page Six to have been under investigation for molestation and assault.

President Trump was notably not happy about this result, tweeting out that Sweeden had let down the African-American community of the United States.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

While the President has failed so far in his attempts at freeing A$AP, the actual back and forth occurring here is quite interesting.

Would Obama or Bush, or Clinton fight to get A$AP out? I doubt it.

But Trump, a Republican President with absolutely abysmal approval ratings with the African-American community clearly is.

I don’t know if that says more about Trump’s willingness to go against the grain or the West-Kardashian clan’s serious soft power.

What do you think? Should A$AP Rocky be free or is the Sweedish justice system acting fairly?

Looking deeper, is this just Trump showing his willingness to be different, or the power of the West-Kardashian clan coming to the forefront?

