American News

Trump pardons his pal Lord Black

According to a White House statement, U.S. President Donald Trump granted “Executive Clemency” to the 74-year-old who was released in 2012, deported from the United States and has since resided in Canada.
According to a White House statement, U.S. President Donald Trump granted “Executive Clemency” to the 74-year-old who was released in 2012, deported from the United States and has since resided in Canada.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Conrad Black, the Canadian-born Brit who started the National Post was given a full pardon Wednesday for fraud and obstruction of justice convictions that sent the former newspaper titan to a Florida prison for 3-1/2 years.

According to a White House statement, U.S. President Donald Trump granted “Executive Clemency” to the 74-year-old who was released in 2012, deported from the United States and has since resided in Canada.

Last night Black, a friend of Trump’s, tweeted that he received the news from POTUS personally:

In 2007, Black was found guilty of arranging payoffs to himself and two others via non-compete clauses and real estate deals as Hollinger International, the newspaper conglomerate Black started, was selling off papers.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Black contended that Hollinger was in the throes of a hostile takeover and he and co-conspirators were being pushed out the door and did nothing wrong. Black has always maintained his innocence, yet the case continued to dog him.

In 2013 the Ontario Securities Commission reopened investigations into Hollinger dealings that resulted in a permanent ban on Black holding any directorship or officer position with a publicly traded company in the province.

At Black’s apex, the stable of newspapers under Hollinger’s ownership included The Jerusalem Post, Chicago Sun-Times and the UK’s Daily Telegraph. But for Canada, The National Post would be Black’s indelible stamp on the media landscape.

First published on October 27 of 1998, The Post was Black’s pre-social media foray into breaking what he believed was a too-cozy relationship between politics and the establishment press when internet news was in its embryonic phase.

In addition to precipitating a newspaper war between The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and others, the National Post also provided Black and his more-conservative editorial a platform to criticize then-Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his Liberal government.

It was criticism so relentless that according to lore, Chrétien’s wife Aline banned the Post from 24 Sussex because it enraged her husband.

Black was also a member of the Conservative side in the British House of Lords after receiving a life peerage in 2001 and granted the title Baron Black of Crossharbour. Black has sat as a non-affiliated member since his conviction.

Also a prolific writer of Canadian and American history, Black has produced tomes on former presidents Nixon and FDR and more recently, wrote a book entitled Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.

WATCH: Conrad talking Trump with Steve Paikin on TVO

“Lord Black’s case has attracted broad support from many high-profile individuals who have vigorously vouched for his exceptional character,” the White House said in a statement announcing the pardon.

American News
Canadian News
News
Politics And Policy
Donald Trump
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls