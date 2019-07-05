American News

Trump right again: telephone is ‘American achievement’

So in the final analysis, Trump is more or less correct: America created the free market environment for amazing technological breakthroughs like the telephone, not just to be realized, but scaled up in a manner that would benefit the masses.
So in the final analysis, Trump is more or less correct: America created the free market environment for amazing technological breakthroughs like the telephone, not just to be realized, but scaled up in a manner that would benefit the masses.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Canadians are pissed at U.S. President Donald Trump, again. The reason: Trump laid claim to Alexander Graham Bell’s telephone as an American achievement during his July 4th speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

“Our quest for greatness unleashed a culture of discovery that led Thomas Edison to imagine his lightbulb, Alexander Graham Bell to create the telephone, the Wright Brothers to look to the sky and see the next great frontier,” Trump said Thursday.

And the president’s remarks proved the slow news day-fodder of choice for a summertime Friday, as articles about this perceived sleight against Canada filled up social media feeds, exciting the usual peanut gallery participants.

The good news is that because of MSM’s penchant for crudely dissecting everything Trump says, we’re all learning a little more about Bell and our own Canadian history.

Yes, Bell lived in Brantford, Ontario (and died in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia) but he showcased his telephone invention at the first World’s Fair in Philadelphia  – the Centennial International Exhibition of 1876 – had the invention patented in the U.S., but did not become an America citizen until 1882.

Born in Scotland, Bell did some of his exploratory work in Canada as a British subject and ultimately tested a working prototype of his telephone in Brantford, shortly before its big World Fair reveal.

Previous to his Brantford demonstration, Bell had also done significant research on transmitting simultaneous telegraph messages over a single line – work done in Massachusetts and Connecticut, between his teaching duties at schools for the deaf in those states.

Credited with founding The Bell Telephone Company, or Ma Bell as she’s affectionately referred to North of the 49th, it was Bell’s American father-in-law who shored up investors in Boston to start the firm in 1877, as well as a sister corporation, AT&T in 1885.

So in the final analysis, Trump is more or less correct: America created the free market environment for amazing technological breakthroughs like the telephone, not just to be realized, but scaled up in a manner that would benefit the masses.

Parallels can be found with the sport of basketball; invented by a Canadian but embraced by sporty American students at a YMCA training school in Springfield, Massachusetts where Dr. James Naismith unveiled his new game.

Few would dispute that basketball is a Canadian invention because of Naismith’s nationality, despite where his phenom took hold, but if citizenship be the determining metric for ownership, then telephone bragging rights must belong to the Scots.

Given all of this grey area that history abounds in creating, it’s rather amusing to watch people get so worked up by Trump’s purported telephone tale, much as they did when Trump suggested Canada burned down the White House during the War of 1812.

Throughout my elementary, middle and high schooling in Canada, the War of 1812 was taught as a defining moment in our country’s nascent history. Maps of the late-18th and early-19th centuries very clearly label Quebec as Lower Canada and Ontario, Upper Canada. ‘Canadian’ heroes from the war, like General Isaac Brock and Laura Secord are even lionized in bronze at the Valiants Memorial in Ottawa.

So before Trump came along with his blunt insight, few in the entire country disputed any of our War of 1812 history.  In fact, we celebrate it as part of our larger Canadian story, much as we celebrate Alexander Graham Bell and his telephone, which is why reaction to Trump’s pronouncements on either are understandable, yet somewhat at odds with one another.

To prove Trump ‘incorrect’ in his War of 1812 analysis, we must ignore geography and our own protagonists and point to the date of Canada’s officialdom, sealed by our Confederation of 1867.

Conversely, to prove Trump ‘incorrect’ in his telephone tale, simply disregard Bell’s citizenship, his gadget’s development period, the American patent he obtained, his stateside backers and rely solely on geography: Brantford.

Indeed, Bell got his idea for harnessing sound waves from pondering Grand River’s current in Brantford and tested his prototype there, but it would take the World Fair’s publicity power and America’s free market to promote, commercialize and then proliferate the technology.

As for the occupation of Washington D.C. during the War of 1812, and the acts of arson that occurred, it was a British force responsible for torching several buildings there in August of 1814, including the White House, or ‘presidential mansion’ as it was called. But the attack was retaliation for the destruction of Port Dover in Ontario, or as it was then referred: Port Dover, Upper Canada.

Adding to ownership ambiguity for Upper and Lower Canada’s victory in this continental conflagration, is that most Canadians who would claim the win today, seem quite content to blame somebody else for incinerating U.S. President James Madison’s residence in its cause.

Regardless, or as U.S. President George Bush Jr. once uttered, irregardless, some-200 years later, Canada and the United States are the best of friends, even if our respective current governments don’t always show it.

Thankfully, our biggest conflicts circa 2019 revolve around trade surpluses and deficits, dumped Asian steel, National Basketball Association title bragging rights, and this latest petty squabble: birthright of a device that has benefited the whole of humanity.

Canada has much worse problems to contend with.

American News
Canadian News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls