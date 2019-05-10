Trump tells Trudeau, U.S. backs Canada’s efforts to get citizens held in China released

American cooperation with Canada on the strained China file could be expanding.

According to a White House statement, American President Donald Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call on Thursday that the United States stands by Canada’s efforts to secure the release of its citizens detained in China.

President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau also discussed U.S.-China trade negotiations and the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement, the statement said.

Canada has had an extremely strained relationship with China since Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of tech giant Huawei, was arrested by Canadian authorities at the request of the United States, pursuant to the extradition treaty between Canada and the United States.

The United States alleges Ms. Wanzhou helped bypass American sanctions on Iran.

Huawei allegedly maintains close ties to Hong Kong-based Skycom Tech Co Ltd, which attempted to sell U.S. equipment to Iran despite U.S. and European Union bans.