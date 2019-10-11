Turkey accidentally fired on US troops in Syria

Turkey’s attack against the Kurds in Syria appears to be way off-track.

According to a Newsweek exclusive which quotes a senior Pentagon official, Turkish troops so heavily shelled an area occupied by American troops that they had to consider firing back “in self-defence”

No injuries have been reported.

Instead of returning fire, the forces withdrew once the shelling had stopped.

Hundreds of Kurdish soldiers have been killed in Turkey’s offensive, while large numbers of Kurdish civilians have attempted to flee the attacks.

In response to attacks against the Kurds, the EU will be meeting to discuss potential sanctions while a bi-partisan effort is made in the house to push a similar tactic forward.